IAF strikes Hezbollah infrastructures in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IAF aircraft on Friday evening struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the areas of Mansouri and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The strike came hours after three launches were identified crossing from Lebanon into the area of Yiftach in northern Israel.

No injuries or damages were reported. IDF artillery fired toward the sources of the launches, the IDF statement said.

On Wednesday, 19 people were injured after a kamikaze drone hit a community center in Arab al-Aramshe, a Bedouin village in northern Israel.

As of Friday, seven victims of the aerial attack were still hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, and one of the victims is still in critical condition.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack, saying that they launched both antitank missiles and kamikaze drones. The terror group also claimed that they had been launched towards a military target.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)