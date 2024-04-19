Smart move to keep the Mullahs guessing and in suspense. The rest of the world is also waiting for the other shoe to drop.

Or has it?

I am braced for the usual criticisms from Bibi-haters, and mine own accusers, but I will go on. First, though, some old business.

Glenn Greenwald, the prominent commentator, appeared on Megyn Kelly’s podcast where he surprised her, and me, with overheated denunciations against Israel. I used to think he was a good guy. Obviously, I hadn’t been paying attention. Neither, Megyn, who is as pro-Israel as it gets. She won’t talk to me ever since I wrote a book about her. My loss. But in my book, or any book, she is a sweetheart.

So Greenwald comes on to say, feverishly, that Israel receives four billion dollars in aid from the United States, yearly, which is far more than any other country ever sees.

Such wild misinformation comes from a black heart. Over some three years, Glenn, the United States has spent more than $100 billion for Ukraine.

If you say that is not technically foreign aid, so what is it…Monopoly money? Afghanistan…one trillion dollars, plus American blood. For NATO, tens of billions every year.

I could continue, but enough, and time for the topic at hand.

Tit-for-tat is for children. In the real world, real people can get hurt, which is one reason why Bibi and his war cabinet are choosing restraint. Biden is the other reason.

Israel’s aerial attack at Isfahan of some hours ago? It was so measured that sources within Iran are suggesting that it was a mistake caused by Iran itself.

So by no means does this count as retaliation. Bibi is still playing it close to the vest. Bibi is still playing it cool.

Israel does not want a wider war, even as it has the right, even the obligation, to retaliate. In fact, Israel has a moral duty to send Iran a message…a real message.

How? By going after its proxy…Hamas. When the time is right, and the world is aligned, go, finally, to Rafah, hit them, pound them, demolish them, destroy them.

Let the first dissenter speak up.

Going after Iran directly, meaning all hell breaking loose, would play squarely into the mullahs’ hands. They want a wider war. The world’s sympathy is their game.

They know they can’t win, so they play for the campuses and the streets. Just as they fight wars cowering behind women and children.

At this very moment, their hooligans are rioting at Columbia U. Some are being arrested. But they’ll be back, to riot another day, tomorrow, across America.

They cry when they are being handcuffed. Neither Hamas nor the mullahs are here to help them. Mom and Dad, who paid for their “education,” will take care of this.





These are not Joe and Jane College that we used to know, and they do multiply.

Mixed multitudes they are, but recognizable for their hijabs and their keffiyehs, and when in America did it become so?

We let them in, as did France, Britain, Germany, Sweden, all of whose ancient cultures are kaput. Mosques outnumber churches.

The mullahs tell us that the day is coming when Hamas and Islamic Jihad will take over America.

Aren’t they here already?

The hijab and keffiyeh have already made deep cuts into our Judeo/Christian culture. They can boastly wear their insignia, but for Jews, the yarmulke is a provocation.

It is for Bibi and his government to handle the first order of business. Smash them in Rafah.

