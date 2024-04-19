The European Council decided today to list four persons and two entities under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

"The listed individuals and entities are responsible for serious human rights abuses against Palestinians, including torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and for the violation of right to property and to private and family life of Palestinians in the West Bank," the EU stated.

"The listed entities are Lehava, a radical right-wing Jewish supremacist group, and Hilltop Youth, a radical youth group consisting of members known for violent acts against Palestinians and their villages in the West Bank. Two leading figures of Hilltop Youth, Meir Ettinger and Elisha Yered, are also listed. Both were involved in deadly attacks against Palestinians in 2015 and 2023."

The EU listed two new figures for sanctions: "Today’s designations also include Neria Ben Pazi, who has been accused of repeatedly attacking Palestinians in Wadi Seeq and in Deir Jarir since 2021, and Yinon Levi, who has taken part in multiple violent acts against neighbouring villages from his residence in the Mitarim farm illegal outpost. With today’s listings, restrictive measures under the EU’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime now apply to 108 natural and legal persons and 28 entities from a range of countries."

According to the EU, "those listed under the sanctions regime are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit, is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to the natural persons listed."

"The European Council calls for an immediate halt to violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and for safe access to the holy sites to be ensured. The European Council strongly condemns extremist settler violence, stating that perpetrators must be held to account; and called on the Council to accelerate work on adopting relevant targeted restrictive measures. The European Council also condemns the Israeli government’s decisions to further expand illegal settlements across the occupied West Bank and urges Israel to reverse these decisions," the Council stated.