תיעוד: תקיפות צה"ל ברצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Thursday night, a rocket that was launched toward the city of Ashkelon fell in an open area.

Within several minutes, IDF artillery struck the area from which the launch was fired in Beit Lahia, and an IDF aircraft struck a weapons storage facility in the area.

IDF troops are continuing to operate in the central Gaza Strip and have eliminated a number of terrorists over the past day.

In one incident, two terrorists who were identified approaching the troops were eliminated in a strike from the air.

Over the past day, assisting the ground forces, IAF aircraft struck and destroyed approximately 25 targets, including military compounds, observation posts, launch posts, and other military infrastructure.