Seven victims of the aerial attack on Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel are still hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center, and one of the victims is still in critical condition.

On Thursday, it was reported that 19 victims were hospitalized at the Galilee Medical Center.

The individual in critical condition is hospitalized in the ICU along with two other victims whose conditions are serious and moderate. Four others are hospitalized in the surgical and orthopedic wards, with moderate and light injuries.

The Hezbollah terror group claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack, saying that they launched both antitank missiles and kamikaze drones. The terror group also claimed that they had been launched towards a military target.

It is believed that the kamikaze drone which exploded in Arab al-Aramshe was an Iranian-made HESA Ababil drone.

Following the attack, the IDF stated, "Over the past hour, a number of launches from Lebanon were identified crossing into the area of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire."

"A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon where terrorists were operating."