Ahead of Pesach, which begins next Monday night, we invite you to explore the teachings of Rabbi Sacks zt"l.
We have a number of resources to enhance your Seder, as well as articles and broadcasts from Rabbi Sacks, all categorised and freely available at rabbisacks.org/pesach.
To celebrate the recent publication of the Ceremony & Celebration Family Edition, a resource for parents, families, and educators to enhance intergenerational conversations surrounding the Jewish festivals, we are pleased to offer you a free download of the book's Pesach section here.
Koren Jerusalem is offering a 20% discount on purchases of the book at korenpub.com/family-edition with code PesachFamily (valid until 20 June 2024).
Wishing you a Chag Kasher v'Sameach!
SEDER NIGHT SCAVENGER HUNT
The Seder Night Scavenger Hunt is a fun and engaging Pesach activity for Seder night, featuring challenges and questions, based on Rabbi Sacks' essay, "The Missing Fifth".
SHORT THOUGHTS FOR PESACH
To enhance your Seder night, we invite you to use these illustrative cards of short thoughts on Pesach from Rabbi Sacks.
PESACH AND HAMILTON
In this short video, Rabbi Sacks finds a connection between Pesach and Hamilton, to discover that freedom is not won in a single moment, but needs to be fought for in every generation.
PESACH DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Delve into Rabbi Sacks' digital archive packed with articles, videos, broadcasts and shiurim about Pesach.
