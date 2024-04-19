Rabbi Sacks and Pesach
Rabbi Sacks and PesachRabbi Sacks Legacy Trust:

Pesach

“Pesach is the oldest and most transformative story of hope ever told. It is a story of the defeat of probability by the force of possibility. It defines what it is to be a Jew: a living symbol of hope.”



Ahead of Pesach, which begins next Monday night, we invite you to explore the teachings of Rabbi Sacks zt"l.

We have a number of resources to enhance your Seder, as well as articles and broadcasts from Rabbi Sacks, all categorised and freely available at rabbisacks.org/pesach.

To celebrate the recent publication of the Ceremony & Celebration Family Edition, a resource for parents, families, and educators to enhance intergenerational conversations surrounding the Jewish festivals, we are pleased to offer you a free download of the book's Pesach section here.

Koren Jerusalem is offering a 20% discount on purchases of the book at korenpub.com/family-edition with code PesachFamily (valid until 20 June 2024).


Wishing you a Chag Kasher v'Sameach!

SEDER NIGHT SCAVENGER HUNT

The Seder Night Scavenger Hunt is a fun and engaging Pesach activity for Seder night, featuring challenges and questions, based on Rabbi Sacks' essay, "The Missing Fifth".

> View and download

SHORT THOUGHTS FOR PESACH

To enhance your Seder night, we invite you to use these illustrative cards of short thoughts on Pesach from Rabbi Sacks.

> View and download

PESACH AND HAMILTON

In this short video, Rabbi Sacks finds a connection between Pesach and Hamilton, to discover that freedom is not won in a single moment, but needs to be fought for in every generation.

> View here

PESACH DIGITAL ARCHIVE

Delve into Rabbi Sacks' digital archive packed with articles, videos, broadcasts and shiurim about Pesach.

> Explore here

VISIT RABBISACKS.ORG