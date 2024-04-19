Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Israel on Thursday against taking any military action against Iran following his country’s drone and missile attack on Israel.

"In case the Israeli regime embarks on adventurism again and takes action against the interests of Iran, the next response from us will be immediate and at a maximum level," Amir-Abdollahian told CNN in an interview.

He added that Iran sincerely hoped Israel would not repeat "the previous egregious error," referencing the strike on Iran's embassy complex in Damascus, Syria, which was attributed to Israel.

"Our response will be decisive through the Swiss embassy in Tehran," Amir-Abdollahian told CNN. "We've announced to the White House, sent a message to the White House and Washington DC, the administration in which we've reiterated that if the Israeli regime commits the great error once again our response will be decisive, definitive and regretful for them."

The missiles and drones that Iran fired against Israel on Saturday were carried out in response to the suspected Israeli strikes and “stayed within a minimum of frameworks,” he said, adding that the intent was to take "equal action," and "to let it be known we do have the means to respond."

He then warned that if Israel chooses to retaliate, “the next response from us will be immediate and at a maximum level.”

The interview with Amir-Abdollahian took place before the alleged Israeli retaliatory strikes in Iran on Thursday night, on which Israeli officials have not commented.

Earlier on Thursday, a senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards delivered a threatening message meant to deter Israel from attacking his country and added that Tehran may reexamine its nuclear policy.

On Wednesday three Israeli sources told ABC News that Israel prepared for and then aborted retaliatory strikes against Iran on at least two nights this past week.

Israel is unlikely to carry out a strike on Iran until after Passover, which begins at sundown on Monday, a senior US official told ABC News, although that could always change.

Axios had earlier reported that Israel considered conducting a counterstrike against Iran on Monday night but eventually decided to postpone it.

The report stated, citing two Israeli officials, that on Monday, the Israeli War Cabinet considered giving the IDF the green light for a strike against Iran. However, later that night, a decision was made not to go through with it "for operational reasons."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is bracing for an Israeli counterattack on its territory or proxies.

According to the report, Iran is readying its air force for strikes and its navy would begin escorting commercial Iranian ships in the Red Sea.