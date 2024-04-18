In response to Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, the United States Treasury announced that the US is taking sweeping actions against several actors involved in Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) program, suppliers and customers of one of Iran’s largest steel producers, and Iranian automobile companies with connections to US-designated entities Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL).

The Treasury is imposing sanctions on 16 individuals and two entities that are enabling Iran’s UAV production and testing, as well as proliferation to actors that work on behalf of the IRGC; its UAV production arm, Kimia Part Sivan Company; and other Iranian manufacturers of UAVs and UAV engines. Treasury is also sanctioning five companies that provide component materials for steel production to Iran’s Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), a U.S.-designated entity, or purchase KSC’s finished steel products.

Additionally, the Treasury is sanctioning Iranian automaker Bahman Group and three of its subsidiaries, which have continued to materially support the IRGC and other designated entities, including MODAFL.

Finally, the Department of Commerce is imposing new controls to restrict Iran’s access to technologies such as basic commercial-grade microelectronics. These controls also apply to items manufactured outside the U.S. that are produced using U.S. technology. This is in addition to the comprehensive export restrictions already imposed on Iran, including controls targeting Iran’s involvement in supplying UAVs in support of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

The Treasury stated, "We will continue to work with our allies and partners to employ the full range of the tools at our disposal to address the revenue streams and disrupt the networks that support Iran’s reckless proliferation of weapons that destabilize the Middle East and beyond."