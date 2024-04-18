Over the past week, the soldiers of the 401st Brigade combat team, together with forces of the Yahalom Unit, cleared and destroyed more than 100 terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated more than 40 terrorists in close-quarters combat and airstrikes.

Among the terrorist infrastructure destroyed - several military targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, among them, a facility used for the production of rockets and weapons of the Hamas terrorist organization; and a facility used for the production of long-range rocket missiles of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The soldiers conducted an operational raid on an underground combat control center located under Wadi Gaza designed to prevent IDF forces from crossing Wadi Gaza. Many weapons belonging to Hamas terrorists were found in the combat compound.

During the operation, 17 tunnel shafts were destroyed, including offensive shafts. In addition, the forces located a number of launchers and launching pits used by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Before the troops entered the area and during the operation, the 215th Fire Control Brigade eliminated many terrorists. The forces of the brigade, IAF fighter jets, and aircraft targeted dozens of targets. The artillery units targeted terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Nahal Brigade combat team has been carrying out operational activities in the area of ​​the Karni Corridor for the past three months. The corridor is a route that separates the northern and southern Gaza Strip, from which the forces have carried out targeted raids.

During the divisional operation this week, the forces, acting on intelligence information, eliminated terrorists with precision missiles; located weapons and tunnel shafts; and destroyed an underground route in the area.

So far dozens of targeted raids have been carried out, more than 1,000 terrorists have been eliminated in the area, and more than 20 kilometers of underground tunnel routes in the area of ​​the corridor have been destroyed.

