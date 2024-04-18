Today (Thursday) the UK, together with the US, announced sanctions on a further seven individuals and six entities who have enabled Iran to conduct destabilizing regional activity, including its recent direct attack on Israel.

This adds to the 400-plus sanctions already imposed on Iran, the government stated. Previous sanctions include the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in its entirety and many of those responsible for the attack on Israel.

In a coordinated package with the US, leading Iranian military figures have been sanctioned in response to Iran’s dangerous direct attack on Israel on April 14. The UK and US have also announced a range of sanctions to tighten the net on key actors within Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and missile industries and further limit Iran’s ability to destabilize the region.

The Foreign Secretary announced these sanctions during his attendance at the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Capri, where the UK and our allies reaffirmed support for Israel’s security and the security of all our regional partners.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "The Iranian regime’s attack against Israel was a reckless act and a dangerous escalation. Today we have sanctioned the ringleaders of the Iranian military and forces responsible for the weekend’s attack."

"These sanctions – announced with the US – show we unequivocally condemn this behavior, and they will further limit Iran’s ability to destabilize the region,” Sunak said.

Foreign Secretary, David Cameron said: "At a time of great tension in the Middle East, Iran’s decision to launch hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel carried with it a serious risk of thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation for the region."

"The sanctions announced today alongside the US demonstrate our unequivocal condemnation of Iran’s attack on a sovereign state. The MSC Aries and its crew should be released immediately, and Iran should halt its reckless and unlawful behavior. Further escalation is in no one’s interest.

"The UK has condemned Iran’s dangerous attack on a sovereign state, which has further inflamed tensions in the Middle East and served to further isolate Iran on the world stage. Today’s designations have been made under the UK’s new Iran sanctions regime, which enables the UK to target Iran’s hostile behavior," ” Cameron concluded.

Further sanctions have been imposed on:

Armed Forces General Staff – directs and coordinates Iran’s armed forces.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy – one of Iran’s two naval forces.

The Khatemolanbia Central Headquarters (KCHQ) - responsible for operational command and control of Iran’s armed forces.

Maj Gen Gholamali Rashid, Commander KCHQ – responsible for operational command and control of Iran’s armed forces, reports directly to the Supreme Leader.

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Defence Armed Forces Logistics – Iran’s Defence Minister, responsible for supporting and equipping the Iranian armed forces.

Seid Mir Ahmad Nooshin, Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO) Director and four further individuals related to AIO.

The individuals sanctioned are subject to a travel ban and asset freeze. The entities are subject to an asset freeze.

The IRGC Navy was involved in seizing the civilian ship “MSC Aries” in international waters and has threatened military action against Israel. The UK has continued to call for the immediate release of the ship and its crew.

In 2023 alone, the UK made 154 new designations. The UK continues to tighten the net on actors involved in the Iranian UAV and missile industries. Last year the UK introduced trade measures prohibiting the export of specific UAV components and services to Iran. The UK has also designated a wide range of companies involved in the production of Iranian UAVs, including the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones – models that Iran has supplied to Russia. These types of drones were also used by Iran in its attack on Israel.