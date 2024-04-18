Senior Hamas leader Moussa Abu Marzouk has said that as of now, he does not know how many hostages are alive and how many are dead.

Abu Marzouk also said that the Hamas terror group is demanding first a ceasefire and the provisio of immediate aid to "Palestinian refugees." Hamas is also demanding that Gazans currently in southern Gaza be allowed to return home.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Abu Marzouk said that Hamas "will not compromise on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, but we will not back down from the negotiations."

According to him, the negotiations "have not reached a dead end," but Hamas' insistence on a ceasefire is in line with the United Nations Security Council's position, which demands that Israel cease its attempts to end the terror group's control of Gaza, provide aid to Gaans, and allow residents of northern Gaza to return home.

When asked about the hostages, however, he said, "We do not know how many Israeli prisoners are alive or dead at the moment."