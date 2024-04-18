Schools in the Gaza Strip operating under the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) continue to incite against Israel through "educating" the children of the Strip on how to conquer Israel by force.

Documentation from schools established within UNICEF tents shows the use of incitement books. Among other things, in the books, the children are called "to liberate" Israeli cities and to "carry the fire of the revolution from Haifa to Jaffa."

In addition, according to a report on N12, eight-year-old children are learning language skills through stories that glorify terrorists, and decimal fractions are taught using numbers of terrorists.

In a fifth-grade textbook, a lesson material on geometry shows students learning about calculating areas using the separation fence.

Ismail Wahaba, head of the UNRWA school in Rafah, was documented teaching next to a map titled "Palestine" that does not recognize the existence of the State of Israel.

Marcus Chef, CEO of the IMPACT-se Research and Policy Institute, told the UN Secretary-General's envoy to the UNRWA investigation, Catherine Colonna, that his institute has been warning for many years about Palestinian Arab textbooks.

According to him, "The materials promote antisemitism, encourage violence, glorify terror and martyrdom, systematically erase the fact of Israel's existence, and express opposition to the peace process."

"There is an urgent need for leadership of a new curriculum in Palestinian schools, notably in the Gaza Strip, with the end of the war. The new textbooks will be free of antisemitism, hatred and violence and will promote peace as a way to resolve conflicts,"f he added.