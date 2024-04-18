Attorney Ayelet Hashachar Sayedof, founder of the Mothers at the Front movement, participated in a heated discussion held in the Knesset, on the issue of the army's use of call-up orders - known in Israel as "Tzav 8" - due to the law upon which it is based.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, she explains that a few months ago, the government attempted to pass a law extending regular service, but the bill was not accepted. The IDF, which needed more soldiers, took the solution of issuing call-up orders, since the law allows it to do so. Thus, reservists who had just been discharged received new orders shortly thereafter.

"We're talking about guys who have been fighting in Gaza for half a year and want to be discharged, who are waiting for it and want to see their homes, whose readiness is being eroded. These are our children, aged 20 and 21, who have taken on one of the hardest tasks in the history of the Jewish people, and instead of the IDF saying that it is discharging them and allowing them to refresh, it issues them a call-up order right afterwards, creating a difficult reality."

Sayedof talks about her movement, which was established to demand a law of equal service for everyone, so that everyone would be doing their part. Initially, the founders of the movement were told that the army was fine with a small, technologically advanced army.

"After October 7, we no longer need to shout. Everyone knows what we know. The army needs more and more soldiers to enlist and do what's necessary," she explains.

"On one hand, we could enlist the haredim; there are two hundred thousand of them and 66 thousand aged 18 to 24, but beyond that, during a period when the IDF said it did not need forces, entire reserve units were closed. Let's start with that. There are soldiers in the Navy who do not do reserves at all - recruit them. These are fit soldiers and the IDF could get 117,000 of them - were they approached? No. They took those who enlisted on October 7 and decided not to send them home. It's like the Red Army, a draft for half a year or eight months. We mothers say 'enough.' It is impossible to wear soldiers out like this. Our children won't say they are having a hard time. They have values and want to fight for their friends."

Following statements by MK Moshe Tur-Paz on the attrition in the army, which were criticized, Sayedof says that everyone is worn out and no one can say that after half a year of fighting they are not. "We don't even know to say what the outcomes of this continuous fighting will be, what kind of men we'll encounter the day after, not to mention the injuries."

"It's clear to everyone that there are more people who can perform the task. We asked the IDF's Human Resources department to provide other solutions, to increase the number of retirees from the reserves in the last decade, recruit yeshiva students, extend the hesder program to 30 months - why come to our children who are doing full service?"

She states that since October 7, many people's eyes have been opened, but the IDF's Human Resources department does not listen to the mothers' requests: "We see no attention and understanding after half a year of fighting that the combatants are worn out. The army says it needs more manpower. There is no lack of it, but there is an unbearable trend to keep those who are already in Gaza to stay more. Therefore, we convened this discussion and the statements are agreed upon by both the coalition and the opposition." She adds that her movement passed the initial request to the army already in November, but so far nothing has happened. Instead, the army has once again returned to the existing personnel without adding from the existing reservoirs.