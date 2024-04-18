A prosecutor's statement was filed Wednesday against Sabah Haniyeh, 57, sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Sabah Haniyeh, a resident of Tel Sheva in southern Israel, was arrested earlier this month, on suspicion of incitement, encouraging terror activities, and contacting foreign agents.

According to a Maariv report, Sabah Haniyeh will be indicted on Sunday. Her arrest has been extended multiple times.

Channel 13 News' Almog Boker reported that at 6:40a.m. on the morning of October 7, before the public knew what had happened, Sabah wrote, "The war has arisen," on her family's social media group.

Last week, the IDF eliminated seven of Ismail Haniyeh's family members, including three of his sons.

The IDF later confirmed the report, noting that the three served as chairman of Hamas' political bureau. One of Haniyeh’s three sons was involved in holding Israeli hostages.

Haniyeh, however, told Reuters that his sons were not active Hamas fighters.