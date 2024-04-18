Israel prepared for and then aborted retaliatory strikes against Iran on at least two nights this past week, three Israeli sources told ABC News on Wednesday.

According to the report, a range of responses to the drone and missile attack have been presented to the Israeli War Cabinet. The potential responses include options ranging from attacking Iranian proxies in the region but not on Iranian soil to a potential cyber attack, the sources said.

Israel is unlikely to carry out a strike on Iran until after Passover, which begins at sundown on Monday, a senior US official told ABC News, although that could always change.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other leadership are still on a high state of alert, with some in safe houses and underground facilities, the official added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Axios reported that Israel considered conducting a counterstrike against Iran on Monday night but eventually decided to postpone it.

The report stated, citing two Israeli officials, that on Monday, the Israeli War Cabinet considered giving the IDF the green light for a strike against Iran. However, later that night, a decision was made not to go through with it "for operational reasons."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran is bracing for an Israeli counterattack on its territory or proxies.

According to the report, Iran is readying its air force for strikes and its navy would begin escorting commercial Iranian ships in the Red Sea.