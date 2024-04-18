Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, on Wednesday condemned the statements of the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said she does not believe that granting full membership to the PA in the United Nations will help reach a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel.

The spokesman said in response that "stabilizing the situation in Palestine is the only thing that will bring stability to the region and the world."

Abu Rudeineh noted that "the State of Palestine overwhelmingly obtained membership as an observer in the UN General Assembly in 2012, and we are entitled to receive full membership, and if this is not the case, the legitimacy of Israel itself will be questioned because Resolutions 181 and 194, which conditioned accepting Israel's membership in the United Nations by agreeing to implement the Security Council's decision regarding the establishment of an Arab state, and this matter to which it committed has not been implemented so far."

"We denounce these American positions that threaten to use the veto on April 18, 2024, a matter that calls into question the credibility of the United States," Abu Rudeineh said.

Abbas’ spokesman stressed that "peace will not come at any price, but rather security and peace for all, or there will be no security and peace for anyone" and added that "the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, which includes the holy places for Islam and Christianity, is the only way to realize security and prosperity and end the ongoing wars the region has been suffering for more than a hundred years."

The PA recently revived its UN membership application, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal review process.

The Security Council committee considering the application said on Tuesday it "was unable to make a unanimous recommendation" on whether the PA met the criteria.

Diplomats said, however, that the PA is still expected to push the 15-member Security Council to vote - as early as this week - on a draft resolution recommending it become a full member of the world body.