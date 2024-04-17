In accordance with the government directive, and coordinated by the IDF and COGAT, eight World Food Program (WFP) trucks of flour entered the Gaza Strip from the Ashdod Port today (Wednesday).

The trucks underwent a thorough security inspection at the Ashdod Port. They were then admitted into the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom Crossing operated by the Ministry of Defense Land Crossings Authority, and were escorted by IDF soldiers.

This is the first time since the approval of the opening of the Ashdod Port that humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing.