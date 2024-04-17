US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La) vowed to advance legislation approving military aid to Ukraine and Israel today (Wednesday), defying opposition from within the Republican Party and possibly putting his Speakership in jeopardy.

Johnson is seeking to pass four bills, one on Israel aid, one on Ukraine aid, and one on Taiwan aid. The fourth bill does not deal with aid but with multiple Republican priorities.

In a message to lawmakers, Johnson said that after receiving feedback from them, the text of the bills would be released soon and that a vote would be held by Saturday.

Republicans have a narrow House majority, and there is opposition to foreign aid, particularly to Ukraine, among several Republican Congressmen. Therefore, the bills will need to receive a level of support from Democrats to pass.

A major sticking point for some Republicans is the absence of funds to secure America's southern border and combat illegal immigration. A few lawmakers have tied their support for aid packages and other legislation to the inclusion of such measures.

Under the current makeup of the House, one Republican Congressman could bring down the Speaker. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) already submitted a motion to vacate last month, a move that could remove Johnson from his position. Last year, Rep. Mat Gaetz (R-Fla.) used a motion to vacate to remove the previous Speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden published an Op Ed in the Wall Street Journal calling on Congress to approve military aid to Ukraine and Israel in light of Russia's war against Ukraine and Iran's recent massive attack on Israel.

"Both Ukraine and Israel are under attack by brazen adversaries that seek their annihilation," Biden said, noting that Iran seeks the destruction of the State of Israel.

He warned that a Russian victory over Ukraine would threaten America's NATO allies, and that "if Iran succeeds in significantly escalating its assault on Israel, the US could be drawn in."