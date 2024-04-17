Gila Miriam Ghermiza, a mother of 9, used to run an extremely tight ship. She’s now trapped in an unmoving body, after a devastating ALS diagnosis.

This Pesach, unusual activity occurred in the home. Unable to move any of her limbs, she can no longer cook, clean, or shop, and this superwoman mother of 9 is forced to endure the struggle of having an alert mind, and defunct body. Pre-Pesach rush heightened her pain, and she asked to be moved into a different room from the cleaning, an unusual move for those who know her.

The backstory of her story is that with no cure for ALS, her body is steadily failing her, and she relies completely on breathing apparatus. Tragically, she may be unable to rely on them next month as the family can no longer afford the monthly cost of $10,000 per month.

Click here to help>>

The father has pleaded with the public to help sponsor the breathing apparatus keeping his wife alive. Sponsorship opportunities have just become available to cover the costs of individual days of running the breathing apparatus.

To learn more and view endorsements from pubic figures, click here.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP AN ALS PATIENT ALIVE