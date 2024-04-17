Former US President Donald Trump called his successor, President Joe Biden, the worst president in American history, comparing Jimmy Carter favorably to Biden.

“Biden is the worst president in the history of our country,” Trump said at a bodega in Harlem yesterday (Tuesday). The bodega was the site where a clerk fatally stabbed a man in self-defense two years ago.

Trump is in New York for his criminal trial in a hush-money case against him. The former president has maintained that the trial represents political persecution in an attempt to keep him from being elected as president again.

According to Trump, Jimmy Carter had a “brilliant presidency” in comparison to Biden, who he said is "worse than Jimmy Carter by a long shot.”

“Jimmy Carter’s happy because he’s had a brilliant presidency compared to Biden," Trump said.

Trump also claimed that he is “way ahead in the polls against Biden” because the current president “has destroyed our country.”

Carter, 99, served as president from 1977-1981. He was defeated by Ronald Reagan in the 1980 presidential election. The Islamic Revolution of 1979 occurred during Carter's presidency in Iran. During the crisis, America's embassy in Iran was attacked, and 52 embassy staff were held hostage for 444 days.

Biden now faces his own crisis with Iran Five Americans have been held hostage by Iranian proxy Hamas in Gaza for more than six months, and on Saturday night, Iran launched more than 300 attack drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at Israel.

Biden has called on Israel to show restraint rather than retaliate for the Iranian attack.