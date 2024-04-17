Dozens of Google employees at the company’s headquarters in California and New York held protests against the company's management after they signed a 1.1 billion dollar deal with the Israeli government.

Some protesters barricaded themselves in the headquarters of Google Cloud’s CEO for about 10 hours and demanded that Google and Amazon end the agreement with Israel.

The employees wore shirts with a slogan demanding the cancellation of the deal and shirts with the inscription "No technology for genocide."

The protesters also demanded, "An end to the abuse of Palestinian, Arab and Muslim employees who expressed concerns about the companies' work in Israel and Gaza."

Due to the protest, Google decided to fire several of the protesters, some of whom were also arrested by the local police.

Google announced that the company signed a contract under which it will provide services to the ministries of treasury, health, transportation and education, and will not be participating in projects related to the military.