IDF forces demolished the homes of terrorists were involved in murderous terrorist attacks and arrested suspects in the area, including six wanted persons from various villages in Judea and Samaria.

The arrested men were transferred for further investigation by the security forces. No injuries were reported to the IDF forces during the action.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,850 wanted persons have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, about 1,650 of them are connected to the Hamas terrorist organization.