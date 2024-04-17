Former Defense Minister Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon said on Wednesday morning that Israel should not respond to the Iranian attack.

"Israel does not have to respond to the Iranian attack. I suggest maintaining sanity," Ya'alon said in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet. "On Saturday and Sunday we were reminded of an Israel during its sane existence, partnering with alliances, and an Israel of science and technology."

He added that "all of this does not characterize the Israeli government, which believes in using only force until complete victory. This event is an opportunity to close the rift with the US."

Ya’alon continued, “That is why I suggest taking a deep breath, drinking some water and regaining our sanity. We are balancing the future of the State of Israel."

Ya'alon explained why he believes that Israel must stop: "Netanyahu sits in a government led by messianic figures, who are leading us to destruction, to the destruction of the third temple. That is why we need to stop."

During the interview, Ya'alon said that "there are two people in the government who want a war of Gog and Magog. Both Smotrich and Ben Gvir are like Yahya Sinwar and they have a common interest – a war of Gog and Magog to unite all countries."