During operations by Border Police fighters near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, the fighters noticed a 17-year-old terrorist, a resident of Birzeit, who aroused their suspicions.

A search of the suspect's body revealed a large knife which the suspect had hidden by taping it to his body. The suspect was also revealed to have crossed into pre-1967 Israel illegally.

The would-be terrorist was arrested by the Border Police officers and taken for questioning, which revealed him to be a Hamas supporter who planned and intended to carry out a terror attack after "Night of Power" prayers on the Temple Mount.

It was to this end that the would-be terrorist taped a knife to his body using a sticky ribbon bought in his village, hoping that by doing so the knife would not fall and reveal his intentions.

Prior to leaving to carry out the attack, the suspect posted on social media that, "The most important thing is that I end my life with satisfaction, because there is no fulfillment other than paradise."

It also became clear that the suspect intended to stab a police officer, soldier, or haredi Jew, and planned to stab the victim near the neck, since he understood that such a wound would cause critical injury and possibly death.

After completing his preparations, the terrorist left the Temple Mount prayers, walking in the alleyways of the Old City, until he reached the Damascus Gate area, where he was spotted by alert Border Police officers, who arrested him.

The terrorist's arrest has been extended multiple times by the court, to allow for ongoing investigations, and a prosecutor's statement has been filed against him.