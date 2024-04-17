Shas chief Aryeh Deri has blamed the leader of the National Unity party, MK Benny Gantz, for blocking all possibility of reaching agreements on a Draft Law.

"We are working even now to try to find a way out of this maze, to somehow solve the imbroglio, and these things need to be handled not publicly but quietly, and that is what our rabbis and the sages of Israel have said throughout all the years," Deri told the Haderech party's daily.

"What bothers and even scares me is G-d forbid the accusations against the State of Israel, which needs so much Divine assistance and merits in order to survive, and especially in these times. It was a great merit for the State that it was a partner of sorts in sustaining Torah learners, and now they want to harm that."

Later in the interview, Deri spoke about the Draft Law itself, saying, "We have now reached a junction, that apparently we cannot pass, but just like we had Divine assistance until now to protect and support the Torah world, so, too, we will have, with G-d's help, in the future as well."

Deri also said that all of the haredi parties are cooperating on the matter of the Draft Law.

"I must emphasize that on this issue all of the haredi representatives are working in complete cooperation - everyone together. We are all united and working together in the best way possible in order to find solutions," he explained.

"Unfortunately, Gantz and the National Unity are blocking all options of agreements. I am friendly with them, but this is what is happening. He is submitting a bill which would mean eliminating the Torah world, and he knows that there is no chance in the world that this bill will pass, because its purpose is that we not reach a solution or agreements.

"It is very disappointing that Defense Minister Gallant has also tied himself to Gantz and set as a condition for any agreement that Gantz agree, and Gantz as mentioned does not want to reach agreements and there is no way to reach any agreements with him. It's a shame that this is how things are for some time already, at the height of a war.

"As of now, we have no solutions, due to all the reasons mentioned, but our job is to make the best efforts, according to the guidelines of our rabbis and the sages of our generation," Deri concluded.