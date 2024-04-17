Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the main one to blame for Iran's first direct attack on Israel, AFP reports.

"The main one responsible for the tension that gripped our hearts on the evening of April 13 is Netanyahu and his bloody administration," Erdogan was quoted as having said in televised remarks.

"Those who have been silent for months about Israel's aggressive attitude immediately condemned the Iranian response," he added. "But it's Netanyahu himself who is the first who should be condemned."

Erdogan said that the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, which has been attributed to Israel, violated international law and "was the straw that broke the camel's back."

While Israel and Turkey formally announced in August of 2022 that they would normalize relations by returning the ambassadors and consuls, after years of tensions, Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

Last month, Erdogan again lashed out at Israel and at Netanyahu, saying they are “like today’s Nazis.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz later summoned the Turkish deputy ambassador for a reprimand in the wake of Erdogan's attacks on Netanyahu.