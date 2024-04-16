An anti-Israel protestor has been arrested after threatening to murder members of the city council of Bakersfield, California.

During a meeting of the city council to discuss a resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, Riddhi Patel threatened Mayor Karen Goh and other municipal officials.

Patel said during the public comments section of the meeting that "you guys are all horrible human beings, and Jesus probably would have killed you herself."

She condemned the city council's decision to install metal detectors for the meeting, and her rhetoric grew increasingly violent and threatening.

"I hope that one day, somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you mother-s," she said.

"We'll see you at your house. We'll murder you," Patel declared.

Patel was arrested for her death threats and on Friday she was indicted on 18 felony charges. She pled not guilty despite her threats being recorded on camera.

The court ordered that Patel be held on $1 million bail and that she be kept at least 500 yards away from city hall.