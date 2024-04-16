After a brief period of tensions caused by the IDF killing a Polish aid worker in Gaza, Poland has once again taken Israel's side against the Iranian attack.

Andrzej Szejna, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland commented that Poland must stand beside Israel after the Iranian missile attack. “The attack was a terrorist action similar to that of Russia against Ukraine. Poland must support Israel, because a strong Israel means peace. That is in our interests.”

His comments followed a tweet by the Foreign Minister of Poland, Radosław Sikorski, immediately after the attack.

“Bravo Israel for repelling a major Iranian aerial assault, coordinated from several directions. Israel’s anti-missile capabilities should be strengthened and similar defenses should be sent to Ukraine,” Sikorski wrote on social media platform X, urging the U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson to let the House vote on the Ukraine and Israel support bill.