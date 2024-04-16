תיעוד רגעי היירוט הראשונים בתא השליטה צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Saturday night, fighter jets, aerial defense batteries and partners from foreign countries intercepted hundreds of aerial targets aimed at the territory of the State of Israel.

The management of the aerial situation was carried out in the Aerial Control Unit and Israeli Air Force Operations Center.

The Control Units and the Control Desk in the Operations Center, are responsible for the routine protection of the State of Israel's skies, maneuvering between the intelligence assessments and the aerial situation, to management of fighter jets.

תיעוד: פעילות יחידת הבקרה האווירית הדרומית בליל המתקפה צילום: דובר צה"ל

During those 12 dramatic hours, the Control Unit and the Control Desk personnel, worked at full capacity, sent dozens of aircraft on challenging interception missions, managed the launch of dozens of missile interceptors, distributed warnings to the public, and controlled the aerial situation to ensure maximum protection of the State of Israel's skies.

Shortly after the first discoveries, the unit and the desk began to build a picture of the aerial battle, and together, responded to every hostile target detected.

The commander of the Aerial Control Unit, Lt. Col. A said that "the night between Saturday and Sunday was historic. Hundreds of threats were launched towards the State of Israel. The members of the control unit discovered and identified the targets and threats and directed the fighter jets and air defense batteries to ensure that all threats to the State of Israel were dropped."