Just yesterday, the family of a young man battling a severe form of cancer released devastating news. The risks are high of him being pulled off treatment that is meant to save his life.
Moshe Klein* has just one 2-year-old son and a full life ahead of him. Right now, he’s sick with a particularly deadly form of cancer, and only one thing can cure him: specialized treatment costing thousands of dollars per week.
As a young couple with minimal funds and resources, they have no feasible way of generating the full sum alone. They’ve begun treatment, but with means so low and their fundraising drive a long way from its goal, the family is considering ending treatment, effectively putting his life at severe risk.
Funds are currently being urgently raised, and they are reaching out to Jews worldwide to save his life. The family asks readers to consider donating to save a father's life. Without immediate help, his treatment could tragically be cut short.