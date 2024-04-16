On Monday, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, spoke with Chief of the Defence Staff (United Kingdom), Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin.

LTG Halevi thanked Admiral Radakin for the assistance of the British Army in the joint defensive effort to thwart and intercept the Iranian attack toward Israel in the “Iron Shield” operation.

The Chief of the General Staff asked Admiral Radakin to convey his deep appreciation to the British forces for their cooperation and high-quality operation.

"The relationship between the two militaries has strategic importance for maintaining regional stability and security in the Middle East," the IDF stressed.

"This conversation adds to the conversation that the Chief of the General Staff had two days ago (Sunday) with the Commander of U.S. CENTCOM, General Michael Erik Kurilla and other commanders."