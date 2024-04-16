The IDF's Northern Command, the J6 and the Cyber Defense Directorate practiced the deployment of soldiers and the use of technological means in the entire sector, the IDF announced.

The exercise simulated combat in the digital arena.

The command HQ trained the reservists based on operational plans and cooperation between the various arrays in the command - to prepare operational responses for every potential scenario.

In another exercise, the 210th Division trained on a variety of scenarios involving the Lebanese and Syrian arenas simultaneously.

In the exercise of the 282nd Armored Brigade, the artillery soldiers trained swiftly transitioning from routine to a state of emergency as part of ensuring preparedness for a variety of scenarios in the north.

In the Alpinist Unit's exercise, the unit's reservists practiced their operational mission while preparing for complex combat in a built-up area.

