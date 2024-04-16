A two-year-old infant was evacuated Tuesday from a closed vehicle in the city of Beitar Illit.

The child spent several hours in the vehicle, and is now in serious condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided the infant with medical treatment and evacuated her to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center unconscious and in serious condition.

MDA paramedic Ahiad Goharian and EMT Mordchai Karelitz recalled: "We arrived at the scene and we saw a girl of about two unconscious and showing signs of heat stroke. They told us that she spent an extended amount of time in a closed vehicle."

"She was very hot to the touch, and we provided her with lifesaving medical treatment, including cooling her down and providing fluids, and evacuated her in a mobile NICU to the hospital, in serious condition."