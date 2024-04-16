Under the esteemed guidance of Rabbi Machpud, Av Beit Din Yoreh Deah, join us in a heartfelt mission this Passover. Our campaign is dedicated to bringing comfort and celebration to those who guard our nation and to families who have endured the ultimate sacrifice. We promise that 100% of your donations will go directly to this cause, ensuring transparency and trust in our commitment.

For Our Bereaved Families:

Our 500 kosher l'mehadrin packages for the widows and orphans of IDF personnel carry more than just holiday necessities. They include prepaid food cards that enable these families to purchase their own food for the seder, ensuring they can celebrate Passover according to their personal needs and preferences.

These packages symbolize our community’s gratitude and a promise that the sacrifices of their loved ones are neither forgotten nor overlooked, providing not only the essentials for observing Passover but also the comfort of community support during this significant time.



Donate now: 100% of your contribution goes directly to supporting our heroes and their families this Passover!

For Our Soldiers:

We are preparing 5,000 kosher l'mehadrin Passover kits for active IDF soldiers. These kits, meticulously assembled to adhere to the highest standards of kashrut, ensure that our soldiers can observe Passover with dignity, even while on duty. Each kit includes all necessary items for a proper seder, allowing our troops to feel the nation's warmth and support.



With your help, we can ensure that each soldier and family receives the respect and recognition they deserve this Passover. Your contributions make a direct impact, bringing a touch of home and tradition to those who need it most.