תיעוד: תקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, IDF troops continued to operate in the central Gaza Strip, during which IDF tanks killed a number of terrorists identified advancing towards them.

IDF troops also directed IAF aircraft that struck terrorist infrastructure.

Furthermore, over the past day, IDF fighter jets and aircraft destroyed a missile launcher along with dozens of terrorist infrastructure, terror tunnels, and military compounds where armed Hamas terrorists were located.

On Monday, the Nahal Brigade task unit, Brigade 401, and other units under the command of Division 162 continue their focused raid on eliminating terrorists and destroying terror infrastructures in the center of the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, Nachal's combat engineering killed terrorists and directed the brigade's fire support, destroyed several buildings belonging to the terror organizations Hamas and PIJ, and located terror infrastructures, weaponry, equipment, and rocket launchers.

In one of the operations, Nahal reconnaissance soldiers identified a terrorist in a suspicious building, and within minutes eliminated him with a precise missile strike.