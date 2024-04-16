NBC News reports that the US announced it expects Israel to respond to Iran’s attack on Saturday night, but in a limited scope, most likely targeting Iranian military forces and Iranian-backed proxies outside Iran, or striking shipments or storage facilities with advanced weaponry that are sent from Iran to Hezbollah.

This announcement comes following conversations that were held between US and Israeli officials even before Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel. Iran’s attack on Israel comes in retaliation for an April 1 Israeli strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria, killing two of Tehran’s top generals.

The US announced that it would not take part in the military response, but they do expect Israel to share details about the planned response with Washington in advance, especially if it would have any negative repercussions for Americans in the region.

Following a meeting of Israel’s war Cabinet, an Israeli official reported that decision-makers believed that any response should follow close to the attack and several diplomatic and military options were being examined.

The US and other allies assisted Israel in intercepting the vast majority of drones and missiles fired at the country, but President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US would not participate in offensive operations against Iran.

Despite condemning the weekend strikes, many have cautioned against further escalation in the region.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s representative to the United Nations, said that Israel “reserves the legal right to retaliate.” “The world cannot settle for inaction,’ Erdan emphasized.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was reported saying at a meeting of the Security Council on Sunday.