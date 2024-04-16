Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, on Monday warned Israel against retaliating for Iran’s massive attack on the country, the IRNA news agency reports.

Ali Bagheri said that “the Zionists made a strategic mistake with their attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and provided legitimacy for a serious test of the military and defense capability of the Islamic Republic.”

He added that “if the Zionist regime is rational enough, it will not repeat such [a] mistake because Iran will give a harder, faster and more urgent blow."

He also threatened that a response to an Israeli retaliation “will not be measured in days and hours, but in seconds.”

Ali Bagheri’s warnings come amid speculations that Israel is planning to retaliate for the massive Iranian attack on the weekend, in which some 300 missiles and drones were fired from Iranian territory towards Israel.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that American officials believe Israel is preparing to respond to Iran's massive assault in the near future.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited the Nevatim Airbase on Monday, two days after the base was damaged in the Iranian missile and drone attack, and said that the Iranian attack will be met with a response.