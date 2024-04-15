House Majority Leader Congressman Steve Scalise called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this evening (Monday) and expressed his support for any decision Israel makes in light of the massive Iranian attack over the weekend, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Majority Leader Scalise for his warm support and made it clear that Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself.

Rep. Scalise informed Prime Minister Netanyahu of his initiative to advance in Congress in the coming days a series of resolutions against Iran and in favor of Israel, and the Prime Minister thanked him for this.

Yesterday, Scalise stated, "In light of Iran’s unjustified attack on Israel, the House will move from its previously announced legislative schedule next week to instead consider legislation that supports our ally Israel and holds Iran and its terrorist proxies accountable."

"The House of Representatives stands strongly with Israel, and there must be consequences for this unprovoked attack. More details on the legislative items to be considered will be forthcoming," the House Majority Leader said.