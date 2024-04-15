More than fifty Arabs from the villages of Aqraba and Majdal Bani Fadil attacked Jewish shepherds from an agricultural farm near the settlement of Gitit in the Jordan Valley with clubs and stones this evening.

The shepherds reported to the security control room, which dispatched IDF forces to the location. A military force that arrived at the point to deal with the attackers encountered an additional group of Arabs from the village, and after facing a life-threatening situation, fired at the rioters who threw stones and rocks. Two of the attackers were killed.

This morning, a Hamas Telegram channel in Jericho shared a picture and location of a Jewish shepherd from one of the farms in the Jordan Valley who went out to graze. Residents of the hills report that despite the sharp increase in the number of attacks in the area and their severity, which sometimes even included serious injuries and ax attacks, most of the Arabs have not been arrested to date.

Just a few days ago, Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old Jewish shepherd in the Binyamin region, was likewise murdered while pasturing his flock.