Leading hassidic singer Avraham Fried this evening (Monday) published his rendition of a song composed by an IDF soldier who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. The melody composed by Yossi Hershkowitz was set to the words from Psalm 23: "Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for Thou art with me."

Fried stated, "On the 26th of Cheshvon 5784 (November 10, 2023), one of our brave soldiers fighting in Gaza, fell in battle. Yossi Hershkowitz הי"ד. A few days later I was in Eretz Yisrael and went to visit the family to comfort them as they were still sitting Shiva. They told me that Yossi was an avid listener to my music and we sang many of the songs he loved as the many people who came to comfort them sang along."

"The night before he was taken from us, Golan, a friend of Yossi’s heard him humming a tune. This, my friends is the melody that Yossi composed. May it bring comfort to his family and may Klal Yisroel be comforted speedily with the coming of Mashiach. Amen," Amem