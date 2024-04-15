The Nahal Brigade task unit, Brigade 401, and other units under the command of Division 162 continue their focused raid on eliminating terrorists and destroying terror infrastructures in the center of the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, Nachal's combat engineering killed terrorists and directed the brigade's fire support, destroyed several buildings belonging to the terror organizations Hamas and PIJ, and located terror infrastructures, weaponry, equipment, and rocket launchers.

In one of the operations, Nahal reconnaissance soldiers identified a terrorist in a suspicious building, and within minutes eliminated him with a precise missile strike.

Meanwhile, Nahal fighters continue to fight in the Netzarim corridor, the axis separating the north and south of the Strip, and from there conduct focused raids on terrorists and terror targets. In the last day, the forces killed 15 terrorists in the sector.