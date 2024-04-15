Amitai Argaman was fighting in reserve duty in Gaza and lost both legs in battle in Beit Hanun. At the same time, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Udi Edri, was serving in the reserve duty and evacuated Amitai by helicopter from the scene of the incident, while fighting for his life.

This week, Amitai decided to visit Magen David Adom’s national center in Kiryat Ono. Udi happened to be at the center at the same time.

When Argaman entered the room and introduced himself, Udi realized that Amitai was the wounded soldier he had treated, and this was the first time that they had seen each other since that day.

This was an emotional meeting for both, and they had an opportunity to share their feelings and experiences since that day.

Udi said: "I was very excited to meet Amitai. This is the first time I've met a wounded man after I treated him during IDF service. Amitai was severely wounded that day, and we fought for his life. He is a hero."

Amitai said: "I came to the MDA center and when I went in, I saw Udi. When I told him my story, he realized that he was the one who treated me and evacuated me in a helicopter from Gaza. I was very excited to meet him."