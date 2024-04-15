תיעוד מהאירוע בכפר מוקייבלה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

While patrolling the village of Muqeible in northern Israel, police officers noticed several residents standing outside their home calling for them to help

The officers stopped and saw an eight-month-old baby who was unable to breathe. They began performing life-saving maneuvers on him and called emergency medical services.

Thanks to the quick actions of the police officers and MDA medical volunteers at the scene, they managed to remove a piece of chewing gum from the baby's mouth that was preventing him from breathing.

Sergeant Major Alex Sernobelski, who tended to the child, recounted: "We immediately noticed several people asking for our help, the baby was in bad condition and did not respond to me and after a few moments and quick actions that I did together with an MDA volunteer we managed to restore his breath. It was a great privilege to save a life! I ended my shift with a great feeling of importance and satisfaction."