While patrolling the village of Muqeible in northern Israel, police officers noticed several residents standing outside their home calling for them to help
The officers stopped and saw an eight-month-old baby who was unable to breathe. They began performing life-saving maneuvers on him and called emergency medical services.
Thanks to the quick actions of the police officers and MDA medical volunteers at the scene, they managed to remove a piece of chewing gum from the baby's mouth that was preventing him from breathing.
Sergeant Major Alex Sernobelski, who tended to the child, recounted: "We immediately noticed several people asking for our help, the baby was in bad condition and did not respond to me and after a few moments and quick actions that I did together with an MDA volunteer we managed to restore his breath. It was a great privilege to save a life! I ended my shift with a great feeling of importance and satisfaction."