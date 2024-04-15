Typically, on Passover mornings, Miriam Schaeffer makes a hearty breakfast of matza brei. Her 11 children look forward to it every year. This year, however, the tradition is canceled.

Two weeks ago, Miriam’s husband passed away from a heart condition. Since Rabbi Schaeffer’s passing, his family has been struggling with both grief and poverty. He had been the supporter of his wife and children. Without him, they have nothing.

This year there will be no matza brei because matza is simply too expensive. The Schaeffers can afford one box, which they are using for Shabbat and Chag. Over Chol Hamoed, they will have yogurt and fruit. The young ones may complain that they are hungry, but the older children know this will embarrass their mother.

Right now, while the rest of us are preparing for Pesach, the Schaeffers are suffering. Achisamach is raising money to give food vouchers and other support to the Schaeffers and 40 other families suffering from loss and illness.

Next time you bite into a piece of matza and butter, think of them. Please give what you can.

