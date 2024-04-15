A security source said on Monday that Israel is considering entering Rafah earlier than planned due to Hamas's refusal to accept a deal to release the hostages.

"The answer that Hamas gave to the mediators is so unequivocally against a deal and it is bringing an offensive in Rafah closer by giant steps," the source told Galei Tzahal.

The source's statements negate a report by Kan News on Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the planned operation in the Gazan city of Rafah.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said that, in accordance with the situational assessment, it is calling up approximately two reserve brigades for operational activities on the Gazan front.

“Their calling will allow the continuous effort and readiness to defend the state of Israel and the security of civilians,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The two brigades that were called up were the Carmeli (2nd) Infantry Reserve Brigade and the 679th Armored Reserve Brigade. The two are expected to enter the central Gaza Strip, one of the brigades will sit on the Netzarim corridor and the second will secure the American pier that is being erected on the Gazan coast. The 162nd Division, which until now sat in the corridor, will be made available for other tasks in the Gaza Strip.