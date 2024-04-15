The Staten Island Council of Jewish Organizations (COJO) organized a rally and press conference at Wagner High School last week, to address the concerning rise in antisemitism and misinformation, particularly in educational settings. The rally coincided with a student walkout, marking the second such event within two weeks at Wagner High School, aimed at supporting teachers, students, staff, and Jewish individuals facing discrimination on public school campuses.

Mendy Mirocznik, president of COJO, highlighted the distressing climate of fear experienced by Jewish students, parents, faculty, and staff at Wagner High School. “No Jewish person on a public school campus should ever face antisemitism, hate, and intimidation,” said Mirocznik. He stressed the need for clear and unequivocal action against antisemitism, mirroring the intolerance shown towards other forms of hate, bigotry, and racism.

Scott Maurer, CEO/Executive Vice President of COJO and co-chair of the Staten Island Hate Crimes Task Force, emphasized the backdrop of the rally: “Since the tragic events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, there has been a surge in antisemitic incidents across the United States and right here in New York City.” He cited alarming statistics from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), noting a 361% increase in recorded antisemitic incidents in the three months following the October 7 attack, compared to the same period in 2022. "These incidents are not only pervasive but escalating, particularly in educational environments," said Maurer, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Anti-Israel counter-protesters outside Wagner High School Courtesy

The ADL's data reveal that these incidents, ranging from assault and vandalism to verbal harassment and antisemitic rallies, are not only pervasive but are also increasing in educational settings. In New York City alone, the NYPD recorded 669 hate crimes in 2023, with nearly half targeting the Jewish community. Specifically, Staten Island reported 12 confirmed hate-crime incidents against Jews, half of which occurred in the last quarter of the year.

The rally served as a call to action, urging the community and educational institutions to actively address and rectify issues of antisemitism and hate. Mirocznik highlighted the problematic influence of external agitators at educational institutions. "We are witnessing outside influencers stirring up trouble by agitating students with an antisemitic agenda that pushes an anti-Israel narrative. This is not only inflammatory but also is factually and educationally incorrect, feeding students lies about the realities of the Israel-Hamas conflict," he explained. "As a society, we must insist that the external agitators be barred from public schools and held accountable for the disruptions and problems that they have caused to the educational environment at our public schools and that the public schools take corrective steps to clear up misconceptions and the falsehoods they have spread about Israel. This misinformation not only distorts the students' understanding of the Israel-Hamas conflict but also perpetuates harmful antisemitic stereotypes and biases."

COJO noted that it is important for educational institutions and community leaders to work together to provide accurate information and foster an environment where healthy, informed discussions can take place. This might include educational programs that offer honest factual presentations on international conflicts, including the complex history and current events in the Middle East.

As antisemitism challenges the security and well-being of Jewish communities, COJO says its rally underscores the urgency of solidarity and the need for systemic change to ensure safety and respect for all on school campuses. "The message is clear: the community cares deeply, and collective action is essential to foster a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. The goal of the rally and press conference reflects COJO's commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering a secure, inclusive educational environment in Staten Island and beyond."

The ultimate goal of the rally was to stand in solidarity with the students, faculty, and staff on the public school campuses to know that the community cares and we will not stop until proper change is effectuated. We also need to spread the message that the truth is being lost in the conversation and that Israel is being maligned and its right to exist and legitimacy as a Jewish state is being questioned. As COJO said at the start of the conflict with Gaza we must make certain the media reports true and accurate facts and does not distort the truth. Israel finds herself in a war for her survival against Hamas which refuses to recognize Israel’s right to exist and has sworn that it seeks the ultimate destruction of Israel and that they have no regret and intend and plan on repeating October 7. Israel is not engaged in genocide, on the contrary, it is defending itself in a conflict that seeks its destruction from an enemy that is engaging in genocide. As antisemitism poses ongoing challenges to the security and well-being of Jewish communities, COJO's rally highlights the urgency of community solidarity and the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and dignity of all students, faculty, and staff within the public school system.

Maurer quipped as the world marks the six-month anniversary of the taking of the hostages he emphasized the urgency for the international community to hold Hamas accountable for its actions, which are recognized as acts of terrorism and crimes against humanity. He underscored the necessity for the immediate release of all hostages, highlighting the collective longing for their safe return to their families and homes in Israel. Maurer's call to action reflects a broader appeal for global intervention and support to address and resolve these humanitarian issues effectively.

The rally and press conference at Wagner High School was not just a response to events but a strong statement of solidarity and commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring a safe, inclusive environment for all students, faculty, and staff in the public school system.