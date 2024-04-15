Former US President Donald Trump ripped into President Joe Biden over Iran’s attack against Israel on Saturday, arguing it would not have occurred if he were President, The Hill reported.

“I want to say God bless the people of Israel — they’re under attack right now,” Trump said at a rally which took place in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, while the attack was occurring. “That’s because we show great weakness. This would not happen.”

“The great weakness that we’ve shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that, they know that, everybody knows that,” he added.

Trump also said that America “prays for Israel,” telling the crowd, “We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way. This is an attack that would not have happened.”

“I will revive American strength abroad, and we will restore American strength at home,” he continued.

Similar remarks were made by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) who, in a statement he released after the attack, said, “These attacks are enabled and financed by deliberate policy choices made by Joe Biden and Biden officials, who have allowed roughly $100 billion to flow to Iran since 2021. Americans and Israelis have been made catastrophically more vulnerable by these policies.”

Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Saturday night’s attack, saying after the call, “I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel.”