The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that, following a situational assessment, it was determined that as of midnight Israel time on Monday, changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines which had been updated before the Iranian attack on Israel on Saturday night.

As part of the changes, it was decided to restore educational activities across Israel. In the areas of the northern border and communities near the Gaza Strip, educational activities will resume in subject with restrictions. In addition, the restriction on gatherings is removed in green areas.

Home Front Command's defensive guidelines IDF Spokesperson's Unit

“The instructions published on the official Home Front Command channels must be followed. The full instructions are updated on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app,” the IDF’s statement said.