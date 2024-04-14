During a meeting of the War Cabinet on Sunday evening, Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot were of the opinion that Israel must immediately respond to Saturday night's Iranian attack.

The two stated after Iran announced that it had launched the attack that Israel must respond quickly before the launches reached Israeli airspace.

In contrast, other members of the cabinet, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Minister Ron Dermer, and MK Aryeh Deri, opposed an immediate response.

Officials who opposed the prospect of an imideat response, told Channel 12: "We opposed just tickling Iran, not a real response." This after reports that one of the proposed responses was to attack Iran's electrical grid.

During the cabinet meeting, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden, he decided to delay the Israeli response, at least until the effects of the Iranian attack are made clear.

The Prime Minister's office commented: "The reports as if Gantz and Eisenkot demanded an immediate response against Iran and were not answered are totally untrue and the opposite of reality. More than that we will not discuss the cabinet discussions."