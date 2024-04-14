The G7 leaders, representing the countries with most of the world's wealth, convened a special video conference on Sunday, following the Iranian attack on Israel.

During the meeting, the members decided to use all possible channels of influence, to prevent Israel from launching a retaliatory attack against Iran.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said that " We unanimously condemned Iran's unprecedented attack against Israel. All sides must show restraint. We will continue all our efforts to work towards de-escalation. Ending the crisis in Gaza as soon as possible, notably through an immediate ceasefire, will make a difference."

Ahead of the meeting, US President Joe Biden said that the leaders of the G7 countries "will coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack.”

Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, added: "This is an inexcusable attack, it is a serious escalation of the situation. It is in no way acceptable, understandable, or acceptable. We can only warn everyone, especially Iran, not to carry on like this."